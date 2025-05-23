Oblivion Remastered streamer gets every single NPC in the game high on Skooma - and it turns out Uriel Septim cannot handle his drink

An Oblivion Remastered streamer modded the game to make every single NPC in the game high on Skooma at all times.

Blurbss, who previously modded Skyrim and Red Dead Redemption 2 to give NPCs the power of speech (via his Twitch chat) has also been playing around with Oblivion. Having added those same chatters to the game's infamous persuasion system, he decided to wreak yet more havoc on Cyrodiil, this time by modding every single NPC to take a nice sip of Skooma. And then another, and another.

Skooma, for the uninitiated, is a (mostly) illicit substance across much of Tamriel. It's pretty much banned in much of the Empire, which is why it's quite so strange to see Emperor Uriel Septim taking a swig right at the start of the game, thanks to Blurbss' mod.

Skooma makes those who partake extremely fast and strong for 20 seconds, but also drains their Agility and Intelligence. It can be so damaging to the former, for instance, that while many characters start sprinting around chaotically after they take a drink, some immediately pass out because they don't have enough Agility to let it be drained by 60 points.

That's what happens to the Emperor - a fairly frail octogenarian by the time of the game - but I'm not so sure about its other side effect. As Uriel arrives at Blurbss' cell with his Blades escort right at the start of the game, he seems to have shed much of his Imperial garb. In fact, this is a repeated issue, and one that I can't seem to find a reason for - perhaps the Skooma just makes everyone feel really good about themselves.

Much of the rest of the clip is filled with horses and NPCs running too fast for Blurbss to actually interact with, which is funny in the open world and downright terrifying in the Arena or when you're getting chased down by the guards. I don't think it's the best way to play Oblivion, but I think I'd probably say that of almost any nationwide drug epidemic.

