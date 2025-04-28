Bethesda asked Oblivion Remastered fans for "suggestions and feedback," and boy did it get some - from "a special flesh sculptor" and better dungeons, to making the RPG more "like Skyrim"
No matter how hard we try, we can never escape Skyrim
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is finally here, standing as a long-awaited return to Bethesda Game Studios' beloved 2006 RPG gem, but it seems like some fans are still thinking about Skyrim.
It's only been a few days since Oblivion Remastered officially dropped following months of rumors and leaks, but Bethesda has already opened up a channel on its Discord server for fans to leave "suggestions and feedback."
Unsurprisingly, those suggestions range from understandable requests for character customization options mid-game to messages straight up hoping the remake becomes more "like Skyrim."
One fan writes that they "wouldn't mind extra spell types like Skyrim's," while another wants a "UI change" to better reflect… you guessed it, one "similar to Skyrim." Elsewhere in the suggestions channel, a player expresses that they'd "like to experience Skyrim's combat system a bit more" – even though it "won't please purists."
Various users call for "romances like in Skyrim," while many more hope that a "cleared" tag will be added to the map to signify completed dungeons – "like in Skyrim," of course.
Quite a few people say they'd like a character editing system akin to Skyrim's own, with one explaining that "just a barber would suffice, or even a special flesh sculptor like Skyrim!"
Skyrim, Skyrim, Skyrim – oh, how we all apparently took you for granted. The greatest irony here is that, when Skyrim was first released, there were a lot of conversations about the systems and features lost from Oblivion – ideas that Oblivion Remastered players were thrilled to see again, like meeting an old friend. But there's no denying that Skyrim can feel more modern.
In all seriousness, I agree with pretty much all of these requests as a longtime Elder Scrolls stan myself. While I'm partial to entries like Morrowind thanks to their innovation and, admittedly, nostalgia, Skyrim undeniably introduced quality-of-life features and systems that even Bethesda's new remake simply doesn't. For now, fans can look to the ever-growing plethora of Oblivion Remastered mods for these.
