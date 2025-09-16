If you’re looking for a Borderlands 4 bank, then we’ve got you covered with step-by-step directions to get you to one of the four locations on Kairos. Banks are handy if you find yourself with too many weapons or if you want to transfer your guns between your Borderlands 4 characters. As in previous games, you can visit physical bank vaults around Kairos to deposit your gear, but Borderlands 4 also lets you conveniently stash guns directly from your inventory.

Whichever way you want to transfer your loot for safekeeping, I've covered both methods below with all the bank vault locations in Borderlands 4 below, as well as how to tag and send your gear straight to the bank.

How to send gear to the bank in Borderlands 4

(Image credit: 2K)

Rather than having to actually travel to a Borderlands 4 bank location, you can just transfer weapons to your bank using the inventory tagging system, letting you quickly get rid of guns that you don't want to sell but are still bogging you down. Remember, you can also upgrade your backpack and bank storage with SDU upgrades!

You can do this by selecting the item you want to transfer, holding Square/X/RMB to open a dropdown menu and then selecting the Bank filter. Once you have attached the filter to all of the items you want to bank, then hold L3/LS/V to send all your items to the bank. However, you can't retrieve your gear from a bank without going to one, so it's good to know where they all are.

Borderlands 4 bank locations

(Image credit: 2K)

There are Borderlands 4 bank locations in all four major Faction Towns - just like Borderlands 4 Respec Machines - and they're marked by Piggy Bank icons:

The Launchpad - The Howl, The Fadefields To find the bank location at The Launchpad you can navigate to the building to the left when you exit the main base. The bank is then to the left against the back wall of the room.

Carcadia - Ruined Sumplands, Carcadia Burn To find the bank location at Carcadia you can walk into the main building. The bank is then along the left wall with some vending machines nearby.

Belton’s Bore - The Low Leys, Terminus Range To find the bank location at Belton’s Bore head to the second floor. The bank is then above the Fast Travel machine.

Bones of Sanctuary - Heart of the Mountain, Terminus Range To find the bank location at Bones of Sanctuary, exit the main building. The bank is then next to the stairs.



If you’re having trouble finding these Borderlands 4 bank locations, then you can fast travel to any of these Faction Towns and then hit up on the D-Pad or Z on your keyboard to activate Echo Location. This will then pinpoint the bank location on your compass as shown by a piggy bank icon.

Have a look at the current Borderlands 4 Shift Codes which could buff up your loadout with powerful weapons. You might want to check out our Borderlands 4 tips if you’re having a tough time in the game.

