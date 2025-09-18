If you’re wondering how long it’ll take to beat Borderlands 4, then we've got you covered. Whether you’re hoping to just power through the main campaign or if you want to complete 100% of the game, we’ve been sure to consider all factors because playthrough times will vary majorly between these two situations..

Thanks to how difficult the game can be, how long it actually takes you to beat Borderlands 4 may vary greatly from our timings. If you find yourself having to repeat fights or bosses often, then of course this will make your playthrough significantly longer.

How long is Borderlands 4?

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Alongside the 21 main story Borderlands 4 missions , there are also 98 side missions you can complete if you wish. There are so many secrets to discover with missions tucked away, meaning if you’re a completionist, you’ll have a lot to do before your game will be marked as 100% complete.

Here’s what you should expect for your Borderlands 4 playtime:

Completing the main story will take around 25 to 35 hours: This is working on the assumption that you stray away from the story from time to time and undertake a side mission here and there while playing. You could likely shave off some hours if you’re rushing and don’t touch any other missions.

Again, these are rough estimates when playing the game on medium difficulty. If you’re playing on a harder difficulty or just struggling with some of these enemies then you might find it takes you significantly longer to play through the game. Which character you pick up can also contribute to how long it takes you to play, with some being better at solo runs like Vex , and others working better as part of a team like Amon .

If you’re hoping to get through the game quicker then you can use our handy guides on the Borderlands 4 Recruitment Drive mission or the Meat is Murder Borderlands 4 side quest.

