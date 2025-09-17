If you’re slowly making your way through Borderlands 4, or you’re just curious about what the story entails before picking the game up, we’ve collated a full list of all of the missions in Gearbox Software’s latest title.

Missions in Borderlands 4 are spread across the region of Kairos, where you’ll need to complete tasks in three main areas before entering Dominion, the final area where The Timekeeper resides. We’ve got the main story Borderlands 4 mission list down below.

Borderlands 4 mission list

There are 21 main story missions in Borderlands 4, divided amongst four different regions. Once you complete the One Fell Swoop mission in The Fadefields region, you can swap between regions and finish them off in any order in Borderlands 4.

The Fadefields Guns Blazing Recruitment Drive Down and Outbound A Lot to Process One Fell Swoop Rush the Gate Carcadia Burn Wrath of the Ripper Queen Siege and Destroy Unpaid Tab Her Flaming Vision Terminus Range Shadow of the Mountain Crystal Brawl Dark Subject His Vile Sanctum Dominion Rising Action Another Day, Another Universe The Falling Wall Means of Ascent Plan Z The Timekeeper's Order Secrets of the Vault

If you’re finding the story mode a bit much, or you just want to spend more time exploring certain regions then there are 98 side missions you can delve into. These can be located and played through at any point in the game.

Once you’ve completed the main story, you can then play Ultimate Vault Hunter mode. This allows you to pick up new characters starting at Level 30 and try them out without having to start from scratch with each Vault Hunter. Your guns and map location don’t automatically carry over to be sure to store your best weapons in the bank and rediscover fast travel points.

