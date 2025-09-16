Borderlands 4 cheats and how to use them
Borderlands 4 Cheat Tables and other trainers on PC give you God Mode, infinite ammo and money, plus a whole lot more
Borderlands 4 cheats are a tantalising prospect, as who wouldn't want to skip the grind and instantly become an unstoppable God as they blast their way across Kairos? While there are unfortunately no cheats built into the game itself on consoles, PC players at least have the option to install trainer mods or use Cheat Tables to get an (un)competitive edge in Borderlands 4. For the lowdown on how to access them, here's how to use cheats in Borderlands 4.
While there are no cheats available on consoles, you can redeem Borderlands 4 Shift codes on all formats to claim Golden Keys that access rare loot.
All of these Borderlands 4 cheats require installation of third-party software, so please ensure that you perform appropriate due diligence that any downloads are from legitimate sources before installing them.
Borderlands 4 WeMod trainer
First up we have the WeMod trainer, which offers 33 cheats at the time of writing from God Mode to infinite health, shields, and ammo. WeMod is an app that runs on your PC and allows you to use thousands of free mods and trainers, all through an intuitive interface so you can easily pick and choose your cheats.
Download: Borderlands 4 WeMod Cheats and Trainer
Borderlands 4 CheatEvolution trainer
Next we have the CheatEvolution trainer, which has already received a number of updates since launch and now boasts more than 50 cheat options including teleportation and various editors including Borderlands 4 FOV options. CheatEvolution is another free app that has mods included for thousands of games and is built on the Cheat Engine system, with individual cheats that can be activated and mapped to the keyboard.
Download: Borderlands 4 CheatEvolution Trainer
Borderlands 4 Cheat Tables for Cheat Engine
Lastly we have a Cheat Table for Cheat Engine, that currently features around 40 cheats and modifications with the latest update. Using a Borderlands 4 Cheat Table is slightly more technical than the other apps included in this guide, as it involves installing the Cheat Engine program and then importing the .CT file that contains the relevant cheat parameters, so if you're a less experienced PC user then it's likely you'll find the self-contained trainers above easier to use.
Download: Borderlands 4 Cheat Table for Cheat Engine
If you're getting started on Kairos, then our essential Borderlands 4 tips can help with your vault hunting.
