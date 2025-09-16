The default Borderlands 4 FOV on consoles feels particularly low, but there's unfortunately no way for PS5 and Xbox Series X players to adjust it – for now at least. It's especially annoying because PC players can easily change their Field Of View, able to take it as high as 110 degrees in Borderlands 4 , but it sounds like developer Gearbox is on the case. Below, I've laid out the latest information on whether a console FOV slider is coming to Borderlands 4 and how you can change your FOV on PC.

Can you change your Borderlands 4 FOV on PS5 and Xbox?

Vault Hunters! We have heard your feedback on FOV (Field of View) sliders on console. The team is currently exploring how to bring these sliders to both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions. We will continue to read your feedback & prioritize game updates with your…September 13, 2025

As of right now, there is no way to change your field of view on console versions of Borderlands 4. However, in the above Twitter post, the Borderlands team says that "We have heard your feedback on FOV (Field of View) sliders on console. The team is currently exploring how to bring these sliders to both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions."

So, with any luck, console players will soon be able to tweak their FOV to their heart's content, and we'll be sure to update this guide with the relevant information when it's available.

How to change your Borderlands 4 FOV on PC

(Image credit: 2K)

On PC, changing FOV is nice and easy. All you need to do is hit Escape or the Start button on your controller to bring up the pause menu. From here, go to options, and you'll immediately be on the Visuals tab. Near the bottom of the menu, you'll find a slider labelled Field of View. The default value is set at 90, but you can go as low as 70 degrees or as high as 110. I find that 100 degrees works just about perfectly. There is also a separate FOV slider for when you're using vehicles, which I tend to match up with my first-person FOV.

The only thing to be aware of is that increasing the FOV necessarily means that there is more work for your GPU to do, as there is more happening on screen at any one time. If you're trying to increase performance, you may wish to turn the FOV down instead.

If you're not far into your vault-hunting adventure, some Borderlands 4 tips might be welcome to help you in the game's early hours, and it's a good idea to know all about the main Borderlands 4 characters so that you can start to figure out a good build.