How to activate the Terminid Control System in Helldivers 2

The Helldivers 2 Terminid Control System Major Order tasks players with activating Termicide dispersal systems to eradicate the bug threat from four planets. It's a huge effort and is complicated by the new Helldivers 2 mission type that features in every operation on all four of the Umlaut Sector Barrier Planets – activating the Terminid Control Systems because apparently no one else can do it. I've laid out exactly what Super Earth is asking of all Helldivers, including how exactly you can do your part to activate Terminid Control Systems across Helldivers 2.

How to help with the Helldivers 2 Terminid Control System Major Order

Just like liberating any other planet in Helldivers 2, you can contribute towards activating the Terminid Control System Major Order by completing Operations on any of the four Barrier Planets in the Umlaut Sector – Erata Prime, Fenrir III, Meridia, and Turing.

You must complete an entire Operation to make progress towards the "TCS installation progress" bar for your chosen planet, and not just single missions. This means playing on a higher Helldivers 2 difficulty, where Operations consist of multiple missions, will provide the most provide the most progress. If the TCSs for all four planets are activated, all players will be rewarded with 50 Medals for their efforts.

Be aware that every Operation on these four planets also has a new mission type called "Activate Terminid Control System". It can be a little complicated and quite brutal on the harder difficulties, so I've explained how it works below, and be prepared with your best Helldivers 2 builds for exterminating Terminids.

How to complete the Helldivers 2 'Activate Terminid Control System' mission

This mission has the usual 40-minute timer but takes place on a smaller map than usual, focusing solely on a Terminid Control System facility that you and your squad needs to activate. There won’t be any Helldivers 2 Secondary Objectives to complete as there are several time-consuming Primary Objectives you need to focus on:

Activate the Termicide Tower by pressing the button on the yellow control panel at the base of the central tower. This tower has lots of large exhausts at the top and is surrounded by three large, round towers. This'll cause the tower to start rising but the Termicide dispersion system still needs power.

(Image credit: Sony)

Activate Battery Silos 1, 2, and 3. All Battery Silos are activated by pressing the button on the nearby yellow console, exactly like the main tower. These consoles are typically on an elevated platform and have a Super Earth flag flying nearby, making them a bit more obvious. You can also activate the silos in any order, and you can do them one at a time. Defend each Battery Silo from Terminid attacks while the progress bar fills. Once you've activated a Battery Silo, Bug Breaches will start popping up all over, causing Helldivers 2 Terminids of all varieties to attack both you and the Battery Silo. If a silo takes too much damage, it'll shut down and must be activated again as in the previous step. This also completely resets the progress bar, so you've got to continue defending it until the bar fills and silo is fully activated. You can usually see a silo's health on any of the large screens attached to the silo or in the Objective HUD element) Once you've done that, repeat for the two remaining Battery Silos. Head to Extraction and activate the yellow console to begin Termicide dispersal. Just follow the button inputs on the console, then activate all three silos to get the TCS going. Extract! Just like normal, you can now call in for extraction and must survive until the dropship arrives to pick you up.

Overall, it's a pretty tough mission, especially on higher difficulties as the Terminids are absolutely relentless when you activate a Battery Silo. Good communication is key and bringing weapons such as the Flamethrower will really help when trying to keep the bugs at bay. Since it's a more defensive mission, bringing some of the best Helldivers 2 Stratagems and sentries is useful, placing them in front of Bug Breaches to spawn-kill the Terminids. However, be extremely careful about calling in Stratagems near the Battery Silos as dropping a 500kg Bomb or Orbital Laser on top of some enemies can be a surefire way to immediately reset the silo.



