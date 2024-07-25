The best Gold Farm for The First Descendant

Finding a Gold Farm in The First Descendant has been tricky now that patch 1.04 took the wind out of the Valby Run, but fortunately, there are still some potent options - and one that, by our experience, tends to stand out above the rest. Not only that, but this serves as a good alternative to our existing The First Descendant Kuiper Shard farm methodology, if you're sick of doing that in circles and want an approach that's nearly as good.

The key here, like with that method, is to farm gold in The First Descendant by completing a very short mission as rapidly as possible, over and over again, though this time you'll find it in the Echo Swamp. There's other things that you can do to maximise output and earn more gold quickly, but for the time being, here's the ultimate Gold Farm in The First Descendant.

How to farm gold in The First Descendant quickly (Image: © Nexon) The best Gold Farm in The First Descendant at time of writing (post update 1.04 and now that the Valby Run has been patched), is the Environment Contamination Zone mission in Echo Swamp's Abandoned Zone, which players should complete as fast as possible over and over on the highest difficulty possible (i.e., if you've unlocked the Hard mode in The First Descendant, you should switch to it).

You won't unlock Echo Swamp as an area itself until you complete the Executioner Void Intercept fight, but once you get there, here's the process for farming gold:

Switch to Bunny before you start playing, and equip one of the best weapons in The First Descendant, like the Thunder Cage - a perfect choice for quick kills on low level enemies. Trigger the mission Environment Contamination Zone, ideally while playing solo. You should use Bunny's Speed of Light and Lightning Emission powers in tandem to kill all the enemies along the route as fast as possible. Where they fail, use your SMG and ground-pound melee attack. At the end when the minibosses appear, use your Maximum Power ultimate to kill them quickly. The moment the mission is over, open the mission report and choose to restart, looping this process over and over.

(Image credit: Nexon)

Once you get a feel for the mission and its route, you can complete this mission comfortably in under a minute, and maybe about 30 seconds if you're very swift. Players on normal difficulty can expect to farm 13k-18k gold on each loop, while those on hard mode can expect 60-70k gold. Not only that, but each enemy you kill contributes to the gold total - which is why there's some variation in these numbers, and why it's better to play solo (stopping others from stealing your kills).

