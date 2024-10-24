Everything in the Helldivers 2 Truth Enforcers Warbond

The upcoming Helldivers 2 Truth Enforcers Warbond lets you equip some special weaponry from Super Earth’s Ministry of Truth, including a new shotgun and plasma pistol. Manufacturing and spreading the truth of Super Earth is a challenging job in Helldivers 2, so it’s important that the best of the best is adequately equipped with blood red armor and deep black weapons and war machines with the odd skull iconography – remember, you are definitely not the baddies. Here’s everything you’ll be able to unlock in the Truth Enforcers Warbond coming to Helldivers 2.

All Helldivers 2 Truth Enforcers Warbond rewards

(Image credit: Sony)

The Helldivers 2 Truth Enforcers Warbond features 15 unique items to unlock with Medals, including three new loadout weapons and two new armor sets. You’ll be able to start enforcing Super Earth’s truth when this Warbond goes live on October 31. Warbonds typically go live around 9am UTC, but that’s not a concrete time. As usual, you’ll be able to buy Truth Enforcers for 1,000 Helldivers 2 Super Credits under the Warbond tab of the Acquisitions Center menu on your Destroyer, along with all the other premium Helldivers 2 Warbonds.

Helldivers 2 Truth Enforcers Weapons:

(Image credit: Sony)

SMG-32 Reprimand: Heavy SMG.

Heavy SMG. SG-20 Halt shotgun: A pump-action shotgun that can fire stunning or armor-penetrating flechette rounds.

A pump-action shotgun that can fire stunning or armor-penetrating flechette rounds. PLAS-15 Loyalist pistol: A plasma pistol weapon that sounds a lot like the classic Halo Plasma Pistol in that it can be fire in semi-auto like a regular sidearm or charged up for a bit more oomph.

Helldivers 2 Truth Enforcers Armor sets:

(Image credit: Sony)

UF-50 Bloodhound armor and helmet: Medium armor that comes with the new Unflinching passive perk – reduces staggering when hit.

Medium armor that comes with the new Unflinching passive perk – reduces staggering when hit. UF-16 Inspector armor and helmet: Light armor that also comes with the Unflinching passive.

Helldivers 2 Truth Enforcers Booster:

Dead Sprint: When your stamina is empty, sprinting and diving drains your health instead so you can keep performing those actions without penalties.

Helldivers 2 Truth Enforcers Cosmetics:

Inconspicuous Black Pattern : Black and red patterns for Shuttles, Hellpods, and Mechs.

: Black and red patterns for Shuttles, Hellpods, and Mechs. Proof of Faultless Virtue Cape: Pairs with the Inspector armor set.

Pairs with the Inspector armor set. Pride of the Whistleblower Cape: Pairs with the Bloodhound armor set.

Pairs with the Bloodhound armor set. Proof of Faultless Virtue Banner

Pride of the Whistleblower Banner

At Ease Emote

Free Of Though Title: Show off your mindless dedication to Super Earth

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.