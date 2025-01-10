Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman guide and tutorial

Want to learn how to play Marvel Rivals' Invisible Woman? Sue Storm, key member of the Fantastic Four, has been dropped as Season 1 begins, and players can take up this four-star complexity Strategist hero to utilise a mixture of healing and stealth to support their teammates.

Right now The Invisible Woman seems pretty powerful, but she's also more than a little complicated, as her low health pool means that players have to be intelligent and cunning about where to put her on the battlefield. For those who need a helping hand, we'll explain how to play the Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals below, with a guide to both her powers and abilities, as well as advice for on-the-field play.

All Invisible Woman abilities in Marvel Rivals

(Image credit: NetEase)

The Invisible Woman has a wide range of abilities and moves in Marvel Rivals, with both her invisibility and force fields supporting her and other players. When she was still one of the Marvel Rivals upcoming characters we wondered what she'd be capable of, but now we know, and we'll lay out all her powers and moves below, as well as how best to use them.

Orb Projection (R2/RT): Sue Storm's main attack and healing power, these projectiles fly out and then back to Sue once they reach their maximum range. It pierces all enemies and hurts them along the way, as well as healing allies. Ten shots before reload, damage and healing is solid - a good basic ability.

Sue Storm's main attack and healing power, these projectiles fly out and then back to Sue once they reach their maximum range. It pierces all enemies and hurts them along the way, as well as healing allies. Ten shots before reload, damage and healing is solid - a good basic ability. Psionic Vortex (L1/LB): Mark a small area with a projectile. Tap the button again, or hit an enemy with that projectile, to create a small, temporary singularity that pulls in nearby enemies and damages them briefly. Not a huge deal in terms of damage or reach, but can pin foes down for a follow-up attack.

Mark a small area with a projectile. Tap the button again, or hit an enemy with that projectile, to create a small, temporary singularity that pulls in nearby enemies and damages them briefly. Not a huge deal in terms of damage or reach, but can pin foes down for a follow-up attack. Force Physics (R1/RB): Switch to this power with R1/RB, then choose to either perform a telekinetic shove that pushes all enemies in a line away from you (R2/RT), or to drag them towards you instead (L2/LT). A good control ability, the main function of which is to clear distance between you and dangerous foes.

Switch to this power with R1/RB, then choose to either perform a telekinetic shove that pushes all enemies in a line away from you (R2/RT), or to drag them towards you instead (L2/LT). A good control ability, the main function of which is to clear distance between you and dangerous foes. Agile Strike (R3): Sue Storm's melee is a three-hit combo, the last of which pushes enemies ahead of you back. Sue's no melee fighter, so like Force Physics, this strike helps you get out of danger range for certain characters.

Sue Storm's melee is a three-hit combo, the last of which pushes enemies ahead of you back. Sue's no melee fighter, so like Force Physics, this strike helps you get out of danger range for certain characters. Veiled Step (X/A): Sue's double jump launches her forward in a set arc while also triggering her invisibility. When in danger, this is mainly how you escape.

Sue's double jump launches her forward in a set arc while also triggering her invisibility. When in danger, this is mainly how you escape. Guardian Shield (L2/LT): Give an ally a shield that floats in front of them and protects them from damage in that direction. It also grants healing over time, and slows enemies who move through it.

Give an ally a shield that floats in front of them and protects them from damage in that direction. It also grants healing over time, and slows enemies who move through it. PASSIVE: Covert Advance: If Sue goes several seconds without attacking or using abilities, she turns invisible and gains health regeneration. This lasts until she attacks, uses a power, or takes damage.

If Sue goes several seconds without attacking or using abilities, she turns invisible and gains health regeneration. This lasts until she attacks, uses a power, or takes damage. TEAM UP: Fantasti-Force: The Invisible Woman grants Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic the ability to trigger a shield and bonus health.

The Invisible Woman grants Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic the ability to trigger a shield and bonus health. ULTIMATE: Invisible Boundary (L3+R3): Mark a large circular area that enemies can't detect. All allies in that zone are invisible and get healing over time, while enemies are slowed inside it. A great advantage for teams that have captured a point, or are holding back a payload.

How to play The Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals

(Image credit: NetEase)

The Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals is all about supporting the other Marvel Rivals characters from stealth, as well as exercising some battlefield control. As a strategist with low health, you don't want to be near the middle of combat if you can avoid it - instead, use stealth to support your allies from around the edges, staying behind your tanks and using your battlefield powers to pin enemies down for your team to deal with. Your allies themselves should feel more free to attack when you heal and shield them accordingly.

Once good combo is Force Physics into Psionic Vortex, using the first to move enemies somewhere dangerous or away from a mission objective, then pinning them in place with the Vortex. At this point you can launch shots into them or let your team deal with them while you hold back and let your invisibility kick in.

Speaking of which, don't be afraid to retreat. Sue's stealth and passive regen means that you should play the character as a kind of support assassin - you appear, you damage, heal and manipulate accordingly, then vanish away and let yourself reposition.

