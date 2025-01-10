Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic guide and tutorial

The Marvel Rivals Mister Fantastic character is the newest hero who, along with the Invisible Woman, has been introduced to the game as part of Season 1. A three-star Duelist of some complexity and nuance, Mister Fantastic is oddly tanky in his mechanics, which are based around absorbing damage to improve his own firepower. Those who play Magneto will have some understanding of this dance, and below we'll go into more detail about how to play Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals properly, and get the best start with the Fantastic Four through our guide to getting KOs.

All Mister Fantastic abilities in Marvel Rivals

Below are all Mister Fantastic's abilities in Marvel Rivals, as well as how best to use them in combat and some details on each one.

Stretch Punch (R2/RT): Standard attack, a long range punch that deals respectable damage at a decent rate. No ammo limitations or reload, so you can keep up a constant barrage.

Standard attack, a long range punch that deals respectable damage at a decent rate. No ammo limitations or reload, so you can keep up a constant barrage. Reflexive Rubber (R1/RB): Briefly absorb up to 275 damage from all sources, then launch it back in the direction of your reticule. Really good at countering snipers like Hawkeye and Black Widow, especially if you're only popping your head out for a moment.

Briefly absorb up to 275 damage from all sources, then launch it back in the direction of your reticule. Really good at countering snipers like Hawkeye and Black Widow, especially if you're only popping your head out for a moment. Flexible Elongation (L1/LB): Pick an enemy or ally and dash towards them with a shield on you. If you hit an enemy they take damage, and if you hit an ally you give them a shield. A good way to close distance, but not especially powerful as an attack.

Pick an enemy or ally and dash towards them with a shield on you. If you hit an enemy they take damage, and if you hit an ally you give them a shield. A good way to close distance, but not especially powerful as an attack. Distended Grip (L2/LT): Entangle an enemy with one arm, then either drag them towards you or grab another enemy to slam them together in midair. Not hugely damaging, but a good crowd control option.

Entangle an enemy with one arm, then either drag them towards you or grab another enemy to slam them together in midair. Not hugely damaging, but a good crowd control option. PASSIVE: Elastic Strength: All abilities generate "Electricity", measured on your reticule. Electricity increases melee damage, and reaching 100 Electricity briefly grants you massive amounts of Shield and an extreme temporary damage buff, though increases your size. For about five seconds, you'll go from being a Duelist to a Vanguard.

All abilities generate "Electricity", measured on your reticule. Electricity increases melee damage, and reaching 100 Electricity briefly grants you massive amounts of Shield and an extreme temporary damage buff, though increases your size. For about five seconds, you'll go from being a Duelist to a Vanguard. TEAM UP: Wedded Harmony (O/B): When paired with The Invisible Woman, she can grant Mister Fantastic a temporary shield that provides constant bonus health and damage resistance.

When paired with The Invisible Woman, she can grant Mister Fantastic a temporary shield that provides constant bonus health and damage resistance. ULTIMATE: Brainiac Bounce (L3+R3): Leap into the air and hit the ground for a big AOE, slowing enemies. If you damage somebody, you can bounce again until you miss, so it's a good way to thin out enemy groups or wear down slower tanks.

How to play Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals

Mister Fantastic is one of the odder Marvel Rivals characters, a mix of melee DPS, crowd control and tanking abilities. He has 350 health, meaning he's not the most durable on paper, so you need to use abilities like Reflexive Rubber and Flexible Elongation to grant yourself a greater power of survival. Admittedly, he does have one of the better Marvel Rival Team ups, which will give you more freedom to survive on the frontlines.

The best way to play Mister Fantastic is ultimately to play from a medium range distance, using your reach to hurt enemies, separate them from the group and build Electricity. You're not the most mobile of characters, so standing behind a tank and throwing punches over their shoulders is a healthy option, throwing foes around to break up groups or pull in the weaker ones with Distended Grip.

You can't stay too far away though, as both your best powers - Elastic Strength and your ultimate Brainiac Bounce - are great for melee. These are your moments to dash forward (ideally with Flexible Elongation) and tear through the enemy team, especially if they're all grouped together.

Ultimately, Mister Fantastic's range, limited mobility and crowd control make him feel like a character who will thrive more in the teams trying to stop a payload being moved, rather than on the aggressive team.

