Marathon release date apparently leaked thanks to poorly hidden trailer on the Xbox marketplace, and it's less than 2 months away

The multi-colored cat may be out of the bag on the Marathon release date. A trailer, found sitting on an official Xbox forum, seems to reveal when the shooter will be playable, with the evidence hastily removed after players started spreading it around.

A Reddit user on r/Marathon is credited with making the discovery. By going to Marathon on the Xbox store and adding the upcoming FPS to your homepage, you can scroll down while hovering over the icon to a brand new teaser. At the end of the footage, we get that elusive information: "Coming March 5, 2026."

Naturally, fans were quick to start posting this video wherever they could. Once these rumblings seemingly caught the eye of Bungie, the trailer started disappearing again, giving tacit confirmation of its legitimacy.