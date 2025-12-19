Former Destiny artist and Marathon art director leaves Bungie following fallout from its now-resolved controversy

"Getting support at this scale for something a bit different is rare"

A squad of runners huddle together against a clinically stark white background, their gear dotted with color - in the Marathon key art
(Image credit: Bungie)

Marathon art director Joseph Cross is departing developer Bungie just months before the extraction shooter launches in March 2026.

Cross announced his leaving via his LinkedIn page and social media channels, though there's no bad blood in the exit. "I'm incredibly proud of the visual world we built for Marathon," he wrote on Twitter. "Getting support at this scale for something a bit different is rare, and the art team at Bungie is the best in the biz. I'll be enjoying playing the game as a fan with all of you. Massive thank you to everyone who has supported through all of it."

