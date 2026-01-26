Taika Waititi says his upcoming Star Wars film will "harness a little more of the fun" of the original trilogy

It's been almost six years since Taika Waititi's Star Wars film was announced

Taika Waititi has teased his long-gestating Star Wars film, promising it's going to balance the director's usual comedy stylings with some high stakes in a galaxy far, far away.

Speaking to Variety, the Thor: Love and Thunder director said his untitled Star Wars project will harken back to the fun-filled days of the original trilogy.

“I’m just trying to go back and harness a little bit more of the fun from the original films, which is what I remember [from] them,” Waititi said.

He added, “The stakes are very high, and there’s serious things going on, but there’s also a lot of fun to be had in those films. That’s what I was trying to bring back,”

