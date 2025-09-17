Deadpool and Wolverine director's Star Wars movie Starfighter shares new look at Ryan Gosling "somewhere in the Mediterranean sea" as filming is underway

Shawn Levy has shared yet another photo from the set of Star Wars: Starfighter has entered production – and this time around, we have a clearer look at stars Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray.

Levy posted a behind-the-scenes photo of a rather haggard-looking Gosling and Gray with the caption, "Somewhere in the Mediterranean sea." Star Wars shared the first look, a black-and-white photo of the pair, earlier this month, alongside an exciting cast list announcement. Starfighter also stars Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams. According to The InSneider, Gray is the nephew of Gosling's character, with Adams as the mother of Gray's character. You can check out Levy's new photo below.

First announced at Star Wars Celebration 2025, Shawn Levy directs from a script penned by Jonathan Tropper with cinematographer Claudio Miranda (F1, Top Gun: Maverick) behind the camera. We still don't know much about the plot, except for that it's "an all-new standalone adventure," an "original story set in a period of time never before explored," and will take place "five or six years" after The Rise of Skywalker. This also seems to be completely different from the previously announced Daisy Ridley-starring Star Wars movie, though we don't know when that particular project will enter development.

Star Wars: Starfighter is scheduled for release on May 28, 2027.