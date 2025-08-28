Deadpool and Wolverine director's Star Wars movie Starfighter shares first look and confirms new casting, including Amy Adams and a Lanterns star

This is not a drill: Star Wars: Starfighter has entered production – and the star-studded cast list has been revealed.

Star Wars shared a black-and-white behind-the-scenes photo of stars Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray with the caption, "Day 1: A whole new adventure begins." The announcement reveals the full cast list, which consists of Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams. You can check out the photo below.

Starfighter was first announced at Star Wars Celebration 2025, with Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy at the helm and Jonathan Tropper set to pen the script. We still don't know too much, but we do know that it's "an all-new standalone adventure" and "original story set in a period of time never before explored." Levy previously said that the film will take place "five or six years" after The Rise of Skywalker.

Day 1: A whole new adventure begins #Starfighterhttps://t.co/eI5xaROQAj pic.twitter.com/8AXiBN4x4BAugust 28, 2025

"I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter," Levy said in a statement. "From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime."

Star Wars: Starfighter is scheduled for release on May 28, 2027.