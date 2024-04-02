Daisy Ridley would "love" John Boyega's Finn to become a Jedi in her new Star Wars movie

Daisy Ridley's new Star Wars movie is still shrouded in mystery, which leaves us with plenty of questions about the still-untitled film. One question in particular was posed to Ridley in a new interview, however: could John Boyega's Finn become a Jedi?

"That is above my pay grade," Ridley joked to ScreenRant . "I would love to see that, but that is not a decision for me."

Ridley will reprise her role as Rey for the first time since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, and the new film will reportedly be set 15 years after Episode 9. Boyega starred alongside her in the sequel trilogy as reformed Storm Trooper Finn.

The new Rey-centered movie will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who previously helmed two episodes of Ms. Marvel, and written by Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight – and Ridley seems excited about what's to come . "I think it’s a really fantastic exploration of the Star Wars world. It’s a really cool way of taking the story on in a bit of a different direction," she told AlloCiné earlier this year.

The next project set in the galaxy far, far away, though, is The Acolyte, a new Disney Plus show that will take place around a century before The Phantom Menace. It follows a former Padawan (The Hunger Games' Amandla Stenberg) who reunites with her Jedi Master (Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae) to investigate a string of sinister crimes.

The Acolyte arrives on Disney Plus on June 5. While we wait, make sure you're up to date with everything still to come in the franchise with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.