Daisy Ridley teases "different direction" of her Rey Star Wars movie

Daisy Ridley has a new tease about her return as Rey in an upcoming Star Wars movie, and it sounds like something new and exciting for the galaxy far, far away.

"I thought about it for a little bit, and once I knew what the story was and everything, I knew it was something I really wanted to do," Ridley told French publication AlloCiné . "I think it’s a really fantastic exploration of the Star Wars world. It’s a really cool way of taking the story on in a bit of a different direction."

The film is directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who previously helmed two episodes of Ms. Marvel, and Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight is penning the script. The movie will be set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker and will see Rey as a Jedi master training Force newbies at a Jedi Academy and attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order.

"We're post-war, post-First Order, and the Jedi are in disarray," Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy previously said of the film. "There's a lot of discussion around, 'Who are the Jedi? What are they doing? What's the state of the galaxy?' She's attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order, based on the books, based on what she promised Luke, so that's where we're going."

The Rise of Skywalker, directed by JJ Abrams and released in 2019, was the last time Ridley played Rey. First introduced in The Force Awakens as a scavenger abandoned on the planet Jakku as a child, Rey turned out to be extremely Force-sensitive and was later revealed to be the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine.

While we wait for Ridley's new Star Wars movie to arrive on the big screen, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows on the way in 2024 and beyond.