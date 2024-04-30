Tilda Swinton and Colin Farrell to star in new drama from All Quiet on the Western Front director

Tilda Swinton and Colin Farrell are set to star in The Ballad of a Small Player, a new drama from All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger.

Per Deadline, the story "follows a high-stakes gambler who decides to lay low in Macau after his past and debts catch up with him. Along the way he encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation." Berger directs from a screenplay by Rown Joffee (Locked In, Tin Star) who is adapting the novel of the same name by Lawrence Osborne. The best-selling novel is described as being "part ghost story and part psychological thriller."

Berger's adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front, which made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before streaming exclusively on Netflix. The film received 14 BAFTA nominations, winning Best Film, and earned nine Academy Award nominations, taking home four including the Oscar for Best International Feature.

Farell is currently filming A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, a drama from Kogonada that also stars Margot Robbie, Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Swinton just wrapped production on The End, an apocalyptic musical directed by Joshua Oppenheimer, and is set to star opposite Julianne Moor in Pedro Almodovar's The Room Next Door.

The Ballad of a Small Player does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff for our list of movie release dates.