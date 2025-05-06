Walton Goggins says collaborating with his wife for the first time on indie comedy The Uninvited "was difficult" at first: "If I’m an omega, she’s definitely an alpha"

Walton Goggins says that while it took a second, he and director-slash-spouse Nadia Conners found their footing when collaborating for the very first time on The Uninvited.

"To collaborate with your spouse, I had never done that before. I sought some counsel from other friends that are are regular collaborators with their significant other," Goggins tells GamesRadar+. "And both Nadia and I are Scorpios, separated really by two days. You know, she's November. I'm November. We are both omegas, I suppose. Or if I'm an omega, she's definitely an alpha."

"Early on in the process - even when she was bouncing ideas off of me about the film version of this because it started off as a play - we very quickly had to put our own history aside and compartmentalize that aspect of our relationship and as two artists that are collaborating on a journey that haven't been together for twenty years and are not parents of a fucking 14 year old child."

The Uninvited is written and directed by Conners in her feature film debut - and it's loosely based on a true story that happened one night at Goggins' and Conners' Hollywood home.

The comedy-drama revolves around retired actress and reluctant homemaker Rose (Elizabeth Reaser) and her intense agent husband Sammy (Goggins) as they attempt to throw a lavish house party for Sammy's biggest client (Rufus Sewell). Things don't go according to plan, however, when a confused, elderly woman (Lois Smith) shows up in their driveway and has no real way of getting home. The film is a meditation on regret - and is an emotional watch. Pedro Pascal and Eve de Dominici also star.

Added Goggins: "It was difficult - the first couple of days finding the right lane. But we did find it, and I just respect her so much and love her so much."

The Uninvited hits cinemas in the UK on May 9.