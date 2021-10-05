Tilda Swinton to star in new movie musical about the last family on Earth

Tilda Swinton is turning her hand to musicals – she's set to star in The End, a new movie musical, alongside Stephen Graham and George Mackay.

The movie will follow the last family of humans left on Earth. Production is due to start in 2022 and the movie will be directed by Joshua Oppenheimer, who's known for his Oscar-nominated documentaries The Act of Killing and The Look of Silence.

Swinton is currently filming Wes Anderson's next untitled movie, and she also stars in his most recent release, The French Dispatch . Her other upcoming projects include a voice role in Guillermo del Toro's take on Pinocchio for Netflix, George Miller's fantasy romance Three Thousand Years of Longing, and The Souvenir: Part II. The End will be his first feature-length fictional movie. Despite her varied acting experience, this will be Swinton's first foray into musicals on the big screen.

Graham, meanwhile, can currently be seen in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. However, The End isn't the first musical he's signed up to recently – he's also set to play Mr. Wormwood, the titular character's uncaring father, in Netflix's musical adaptation of Matilda alongside Lashana Lynch and Emma Thompson. As for Mackay, he was recently seen in Sam Mendes' war epic 1917 and outlaw movie The True History of the Kelly Gang.