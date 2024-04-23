Cheetara takes the spotlight in her own ThunderCats spin-off comic

Dynamite Entertainment's ThunderCats comic relaunch is so hot, the publisher is already spinning out a second title based on the classic '80s cartoon, this time starring none other than Cheetara, herself a bit of an '80s cult icon even beyond the show in which she originates.

The new Cheetara spin-off title will be created by Soo Lee, who is credited as writer/artist, along with artist Domenico Carbone. It's unclear how Lee and Carbone may share art duties on the title.

In terms of the story of the new Cheetara title, which has not been specified as a limited or ongoing series, the action will flashback to the time before the ThunderCats arrived on Third Earth, showing what Cheetara was up to back on the 'Cats home planet of Thundera.

Here's a gallery of covers for Cheetara #1 by Soo Lee, Sozomaika, Lesley "Leirix" Li, Rebeca Puebla, and Edwin Galmon, along with some concept art for the series:

"Before the founding of Third Earth, before the destruction of Thundera, Cheetara was a young woman with secrets," reads Dynamite's official announcement. "Now, for the first time, these secrets will be revealed. Wrapped in a stifling life of Thunderian nobility, she seeks to find her place in an unsure universe, and to understand why she's experiencing alarming visions of both the ancient past and the near future…"

Cheetara is well-known to fans who grew up in the '80s as a bit of a cartoon sex symbol, but her depth as a character goes beyond her Flashdance-style leotard and perfect cheetah-spotted hair. In addition to being the fastest of the ThunderCats, Cheetara possesses the power of clairvoyance, which she activates in the cartoon by going into a trance.

"There are some very cool things about Cheetara that have been overlooked in the original cartoon, things that I really want to make the center of her story," states creator Soo Lee. "She's also iconic and very strong, it makes sense she gets her own series. It's a look into one of the most important supporting characters."

Cheetara #1 goes on sale in July.

Starting in May, Space Ghost will join Dynamite's line of comics reviving classic cartoon heroes.