Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy teams up with the writers behind sci-fi actioner Edge of Tomorrow for a new movie

Cillian Murphy is set to star in and produce a new crime drama written by the team behind Edge of Tomorrow, Deadline reports.

The movie will be an adaptation of the non-fiction book Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America by Mark A. Bradley, which follows the assassination of a coal mining trade unionist and his family by a corrupt rival in '60s Pennsylvania, and the FBI manhunt to track down the killer.

Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, who previously worked together on the script of Tom Cruise-led sci-fi actioner Edge of Tomorrow and have individually worked on movies including Spectre, Ford v Ferrari, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will pen the screenplay.

Murphy recently won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role as the titular physicist in Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, and Blood Runs Coal isn't the only upcoming project he has in the works, either. His next film, Small Things Like These, is set in '80s Ireland and sees Murphy's character discover some shocking secrets about his local convent and his own life. Murphy is also producing along with his Oppenheimer co-star Matt Damon. He's also reportedly returning as Tommy Shelby for the Peaky Blinders movie from series creator Steven Knight, which is set to start filming in a few months time.

