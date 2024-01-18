Cillian Murphy appears in first look at new historical drama produced by Oppenheimer co-star Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

The first look at Cillian Murphy's next movie, Small Things Like These, is here. As well as starring, Murphy is also producing, along with his Oppenheimer co-star Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck is on board as executive producer.

Per the official synopsis, "the story takes place over Christmas in 1985 when devoted father Bill Furlong (Murphy) discovers the startling secrets being kept by the convent in his town, and some shocking truths about his own life as well."

The film will revolve around Ireland’s Magdalene laundries, asylums run by the Catholic Church in the 19th and 20th Centuries to house so-called "fallen women". An estimated 30,000 women were confined in these institutions, the last of which closed as late as 1996. Tim Mielants directed the movie, which will see him re-team with Murphy after he helmed multiple episodes of Peaky Blinders. The cast also includes Game of Thrones' Michelle Fairley and Punch-Drunk Love's Emily Watson.

Small Things Like This is based on the novel of the same name by Claire Keegan, who also wrote Foster, the book that was adapted into the Oscar-nominated Irish-language film The Quiet Girl. The film will premiere at Berlin Film Festival, opening this year's festival.

Murphy is currently getting Oscar buzz for his leading role in Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's movie about the advent of the atomic bomb. So far, he's won a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for his performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer, as well as being nominated for a BAFTA.

