The BAFTA 2024 nominations are in. 2023 was a stacked year for films – who can forget Barbenheimer – and each category is looking pretty tough to predict.
Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 nominations, while Poor Things is second with 11 nominations. Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest scored nine each, while Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, and Maestro are up for seven. All of Us Strangers is next with six, and Barbie and Saltburn have five each. Also nominated for multiple awards are Napoleon, How to Have Sex, Past Lives, and more.
See the full list of BAFTA 2024 nominations below.
BAFTA 2024 nominations list in full
Best Film
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Outstanding British Film
- All of Us Strangers
- How to Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director, or Producer
- Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer) (Blue Bag Life)
- Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo] (Bobi Wine: The People's President)
- Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer) (Earth Mama)
- Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director) (How to Have Sex)
- Ella Glendining (Director) (Is There Anybody Out There?
Best Film Not in the English Language
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Best Documentary
- 20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
- American Symphony, Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun
- Beyond Utopia, Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion
- Wham!, Chris Smith
Best Animated Film
- The Boy and the Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Director
- Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers)
- Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Alexander Payne (The Holdovers)
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Best Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
- Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- The Holdovers, David Hemingson
- Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
- Past Lives, Celine Song
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh
- American Fiction, Cord Jefferson
- Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things, Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Best Leading Actress
- Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)
- Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane)
- Margot Robbie (Barbie)
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Leading Actor
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Colman Domingo (Rustin)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Tee Yoo (Past Lives)
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- Claire Foy (All of Us Strangers)
- Sandra Hüller (The Zone of Interest)
- Rosamund Pike (Saltburn)
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best Supporting Actor
- Robert De Niro (Killers of The Flower Moon)
- Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)
- Jacob Elordi (Saltburn)
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Paul Mescal (All of Us Strangers)
- Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers)
Best Original Score
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
- Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
- Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
- Saltburn, Anthony Willis
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton
Best Casting
- All of Us Strangers, Kahleen Crawford
- Anatomy of a Fall, Cynthia Arra
- The Holdovers, Susan Shopmaker
- How to Have Sex, Isabella Odoffin
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes
Best Cinematography
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
- Maestro, Matthew Libatique
- Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema
- Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
- The Zone of Interest, Łukasz Żal
Best Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker
- Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame
- Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
- The Zone of Interest, Paul Watts
Best Production Design
- Barbie, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
- Oppenheimer, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
- Poor Things, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
- The Zone of Interest, Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora
Best Costume Design
- Barbie, Jacqueline Durran
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West
- Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
- Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick
- Poor Things, Holly Waddington
Best Make Up & Hair
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
- Maestro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell
- Napoleon, Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
- Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
- Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
Best Sound
- Ferrari, Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
- Maestro, Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
- Oppenheimer, Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo
- The Zone of Interest, Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
Best Special Visual Effects
- The Creator, Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
- Napoleon, Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
- Poor Things, Simon Hughes
Best British Short Animation
- Crab Day, Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
- Visible Mending, Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft
- Wild Summon, Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley
Best Short Film
- Festival of Slaps, Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
- Gorka, Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson
- Jellyfish and Lobster, Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
- Such a Lovely Day, Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs
- Yellow, Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia McKenna-Bruce
- Sophie Wilde
The BAFTA 2024 winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, which airs on February 18 on BBC One. For more on the top releases of the past year, check out our picks of the best movies of 2023.