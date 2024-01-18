The BAFTA 2024 nominations are in. 2023 was a stacked year for films – who can forget Barbenheimer – and each category is looking pretty tough to predict.

Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 nominations, while Poor Things is second with 11 nominations. Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest scored nine each, while Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, and Maestro are up for seven. All of Us Strangers is next with six, and Barbie and Saltburn have five each. Also nominated for multiple awards are Napoleon, How to Have Sex, Past Lives, and more.

See the full list of BAFTA 2024 nominations below.

BAFTA 2024 nominations list in full

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer) (Blue Bag Life)

Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo] (Bobi Wine: The People's President)

Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer) (Earth Mama)

Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director) (How to Have Sex)

Ella Glendining (Director) (Is There Anybody Out There?

Best Film Not in the English Language

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

American Symphony, Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun

Beyond Utopia, Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion

Wham!, Chris Smith

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Director

Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers)

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Alexander Payne (The Holdovers)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers, David Hemingson

Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

Past Lives, Celine Song

Best Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Tee Yoo (Past Lives)

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Claire Foy (All of Us Strangers)

Sandra Hüller (The Zone of Interest)

Rosamund Pike (Saltburn)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro (Killers of The Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)

Jacob Elordi (Saltburn)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Paul Mescal (All of Us Strangers)

Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers)

Best Original Score

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Saltburn, Anthony Willis

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton

Best Casting

All of Us Strangers, Kahleen Crawford

Anatomy of a Fall, Cynthia Arra

The Holdovers, Susan Shopmaker

How to Have Sex, Isabella Odoffin

Killers of the Flower Moon, Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

Best Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro, Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

The Zone of Interest, Łukasz Żal

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal

Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame

Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

The Zone of Interest, Paul Watts

Best Production Design

Barbie, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon, Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

Oppenheimer, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

Poor Things, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

The Zone of Interest, Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

Best Costume Design

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West

Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Best Make Up & Hair

Killers of the Flower Moon, Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

Maestro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

Napoleon, Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Best Sound

Ferrari, Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

Maestro, Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer, Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

The Zone of Interest, Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

Best Special Visual Effects

The Creator, Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

Napoleon, Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

Poor Things, Simon Hughes

Best British Short Animation

Crab Day, Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

Visible Mending, Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

Wild Summon, Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

Best Short Film

Festival of Slaps, Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

Gorka, Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

Jellyfish and Lobster, Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

Such a Lovely Day, Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

Yellow, Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

The BAFTA 2024 winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, which airs on February 18 on BBC One. For more on the top releases of the past year, check out our picks of the best movies of 2023.