Star Wars director has high hopes for her Rey movie: "I think what we’re about to create is something very special"

The director of Daisy Ridley’s post-Rise of Skywalker Star Wars movie says it’s going to be "very special".

Speaking to CNN, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinroy said, "I'm very thrilled about the project because I think what we're about to create is something very special."

She added, "We’re in 2024 now, and it’s about time that we had a woman come forward to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away."

Previously, only male directors have helmed a Star Wars movie. Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron movie has been shelved, while Bryce Dallas Howard has directed multiple episodes of The Mandalorian and one Mando-centric chapter of The Book of Boba Fett.

Set 15 years after the culmination of The Skywalker Saga, the untitled movie will see Ridley return as Rey seeks to rebuild the Jedi Order.

"I have spent the better part of my life meeting real heroes who are overcoming oppressive regimes and battling impossible odds," Obaid-Chinroy said after the movie was announced last year at Star Wars Celebration in London. "And I think that is the heart of Star Wars."

For her part, Ridley recently told Collider, "Oh my God. It was such a wonderful reception. I'm very excited. The story is really cool. I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited."

Two more live-action Star Wars movies were announced last year: a James Mangold-directed take on the dawn of the Jedi, and a Dave Filoni-helmed feature which will act as a culmination to the main arc of the Mando-verse.

For more on those – and other projects in a galaxy far, far away – check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies. Then dive into the full picture of how to watch the Clone Wars in order.