Hayden Christensen addresses his Anakin Skywalker return in Ahsoka: "It blows your mind every time"

Hayden Christensen has addressed his return as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka episode 5 – and he seems pretty thrilled to be back as his iconic Star Wars character.

In a behind the scenes featurette filmed prior to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors' strike (and originally shared by ET Online), Christensen shared his reaction to being invited back to the saga once more. "When I got the phone call to talk about being part of the Ahsoka project, I was thrilled," he said.

"Putting on the Anakin costume, getting to wear those Jedi robes, it kind of blows your mind every time," he added later in the clip. "I just feel very grateful."

The featurette shows plenty of heart-warming behind the scenes footage with Christensen and Rosario Dawson together – including the duo taking a selfie with Dave Filoni (awwww).

Christensen returned to the Star Wars saga after almost 20 years in 2022's Obi-Wan Kenobi. His Ahsoka comeback was reported ahead of time, then denied, then revealed via a merchandise description, and finally confirmed in a teaser. One clue in Ahsoka episode 5 also suggests we haven't seen the last of him, either.

Ahsoka episode 5 is the biggest installment of the show yet, featuring a Clone Wars flashback involving Captain Rex, the purrgil taking Ahsoka Tano towards Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger, a brush with the dark side, a reference to Luke Skywalker, and a new outfit for Ahsoka that's far more significant than it may appear.

