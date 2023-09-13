Star Wars fans spot a key clue that we will see Anakin in Ahsoka again

Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker made a triumphant return in Ahsoka episode 5, but some viewers aren’t convinced we’ve seen the last of him. Before we go any further, here’s your spoiler warning that we’ll be discussing major plot points from the latest episode below.

Anakin and Ahsoka Tano’s reunion in The World Between Worlds in episode 5 has been widely lauded by fans. But after his training comes to an end and Ahsoka is rescued by Hera Syndulla, it seems like Christensen’s cameo might be over – that is aside from one key detail from the Anakin TV spot.

If you’ll recall, a few weeks before the show launched on Disney Plus, we heard some new dialogue from Anakin in a short trailer. "In this war, you’ll face more than just droids," he can be heard telling Ahsoka. "As your master, it’s my responsibility to prepare you. I won’t always be there to look out for you. Don’t be afraid, trust your instincts, I know you can do this Ahsoka."

While we did see flashbacks of the Master and Padawan during The Clone Wars, we didn’t hear any of this dialogue between them. This has us thinking that another flashback may be on its way in the coming episodes and, given the context of the speech, it might be to one of their early training sessions.

Sharing their predictions on Reddit, one user called Legofan2001 wrote: "So where is the Anakin dialogue from the TV spot? Literally, none of it was in the episode." Meanwhile, Szpyru added: "So those Anakin's lines from that TV spot did not appear in this episode. Hopefully, we're gonna see him one more time." Another suggested he might appear in two more episodes of the Star Wars spin-off. Things are looking good for another Snips and Skyguy reunion.

