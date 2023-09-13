Ahsoka episode 5 features some pretty epic moments for the former Jedi as she reunited with her old Master. However, there was one brief scene in particular that could have long-lasting consequences for Ahsoka Tano.

We’re getting into spoiler territory from here on out so make sure you’re up to date on the Star Wars spin-off before reading on.

The latest episode was packed full of flashbacks as Anakin aimed to continue his former Padwan’s training. Skipping through The Clone Wars and the Siege of Mandalore, we got glimpses of Hayden Christensen’s Jedi as he edged closer to darkness, and becoming Darth Vader. But, some eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed that it’s not only Anakin who has a brush with the dark side.

As Ahsoka and Anakin are pushed back onto the bridge of the World Between Worlds for an epic lightsaber duel, she gets the upper hand over her Master. But just as she points the lightsaber at his neck, her eyes flash Sith yellow, suggesting that Snips battles the dark side within her too. As she decides to let Anakin live, the color burns out of her eyes and she lets it go, but the moment has caused a big debate among fans.

User Kerobu wrote, "The subtle flash of Sith eyes on Ahsoka was brilliant. She could have easily given into the dark side and followed Anakin all those years ago, but she chose herself. She's so strong…" Another speculated this moment may be in reference to what Anakin told her about how all of him is now within her.

Redditor Smartillo34 suggested, "I took it to be part of the legacy that Anakin was talking about so she can embrace it and not be shamed by it." While another agreed, pointing out it was a huge moment for Ahsoka. "I feel like she always held back because she was afraid of turning into him," Sponger004wrote. "But now she confronts it and is set free."

