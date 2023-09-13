Ahsoka name-dropped a Star Wars original trilogy character – and it could be very important to the future

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 5! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Ahsoka episode 5 name-drops a very significant Star Wars character, and it could turn out to be very important as the saga continues.

We catch up with Hera Syndulla searching for Sabine Wren and Ahsoka Tano on Seatos. Ahsoka has slipped into the World Between Worlds, where she's mid-reunion with her old Master Anakin Skywalker, while Sabine has been taken to Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger's location by Morgan Elsbeth, Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati.

Hera, though, is on Seatos against New Republic orders – and Carson Teva tells her the fleet is on its way. But, he says, Senator Organa is trying to cover for them.

Of course, Senator Organa is none other than Leia Organa. We don't see her in the episode (which, probably, is for the best, considering Carrie Fisher is very sadly no longer with us) but it's a reminder that, at this point on the Star Wars timeline, Leia is still very much a key figure.

With Thrawn's return imminent, and a movie from Dave Filoni on the way that will tie together the Disney Plus shows, many Star Wars fans have speculated that the original trio – Han Solo, Leia Organa, and Luke Skywalker – will be part of the coming battle against Thrawn, which could make up the bulk of Filoni's movie.

"If the situation with Thrawn really does become that serious, at some point they'll need to involve Luke, especially if there is the potential of other Force users," believes one fan .

"More likely to be Ezra but we don't know until we see it," thinks someone else . "But honestly, a Thrawn movie without Luke and the others is just wrong."

"Luke and Leia both I'd imagine, cuz this should be around the time Leia is in her Jedi training," points out another fan , though, since Leia gave up her training before Ben Solo was born in 5 ABY, and Ahsoka is set around 9-11 ABY, she wouldn't have picked up her lightsaber for a while.

Whether we'll see Leia in Filoni's movie or not, the name-drop is a good reminder that the likes of Han, Luke, and Leia are out there doing their own thing while Ahsoka is on her adventures – and they could pop up at any time, much like Luke's surprise cameo in The Mandalorian season 2 finale.

Ahsoka is streaming on Disney Plus now. For much more on the show, check out our deep dives on: