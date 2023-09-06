A fan-favorite Mandalorian character returned in Ahsoka episode 4

Ahsoka was bound to have cameos – and we even got one of the most hotly-anticipated ones this week during the Ahsoka episode 4 ending – but we didn't expect this person from the Mando-verse to pull up and offer a helping hand to our heroes.

Spoilers for Ahsoka episode 4 follow.

If you've seen the episode, you'll know that Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) rocked up to offer Hera Syndulla a helping hand during her search for Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren.

While Carson and his crew ran into a dire situation – one which left only him and one other's ship left intact – it was a pleasant surprise to see the New Republic pilot show up as he's fast becoming one of the most beloved side characters in a galaxy far, far away.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

As a reminder, Carson appeared in both The Mandalorian season 2 and The Mandalorian season 3, with a minor role in an episode of The Book of Boba Fett for good measure. As a way to connect the Mando-verse characters and projects, we could do a lot worse than Carson having a walk-on (or should that be fly-on?) part in the same way Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) ended up being the connective tissue for much of the MCU early on.

We can maybe even expect Carson, should he survive the events of Ahsoka, to appear in Dave Filoni's upcoming Star Wars movie. It's being described as a "cinematic event" tying together all the current, ongoing, and upcoming Disney Plus series. And it just wouldn't feel right without him.

