Ahsoka episode 4 ending theory could reveal how [SPOILER] survives

Ahsoka episode 4 is packed with surprise moments, from no less than three epic lightsaber showdowns, a shocking reveal about the mysterious Inquisitor Marrok, and a huge cameo.

Ahsoka episode 4 ending explained: what happened to Ahsoka?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

If all that left you reeling, you might have missed a key detail that could suggest how Ahsoka Tano could survive the events of the episode. In her duel with Baylan Skoll, Ahsoka gets knocked into the ocean below, and we don't see her again until the end of the episode. She wakes up in the mysterious World Between Worlds, a mystical plane of the Force. There, she's greeted by her old Master Anakin Skywalker.

Considering Ahsoka was knocked into the water, though, it's natural to fear she might end up drowning. Those seas looked seriously choppy. But, thanks to Star Wars Rebels, we know the former Jedi is most likely just fine. In Rebels, Ezra Bridger pulled Ahsoka into the World Between Worlds, bringing her to safety from a duel with Darth Vader – and saving her from a lightsaber swing that would surely have killed her.

"Theory: Anakin pulled Ahsoka into the World Between Worlds to save her just like Ezra did before. SHE'S ALIVE," predicts one fan . Could this really be how Snips survives her dip into the ocean of Seatos?

It's certainly possible, but there's just one issue with the theory. Anakin tells her he didn't expect to see her so soon, suggesting he's not the one who pulled her in. Though, it's entirely possible he did, and is commenting that he didn't think his former Padawan would need his help this fast.

Just how Ahsoka made it into the World Between Worlds is a mystery for now, then, but it looks like she's safe from drowning, at least.

