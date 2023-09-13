A fan-favorite Clone Wars character finally showed up in Ahsoka, and they’re voiced by a Star Wars legend

The cameos keep coming in Ahsoka after the return of a certain someone from the former Jedi’s past. Ahsoka episode 5 was no different as it introduced a major Clone Wars character to live-action in a blink-and-you-’ll-miss-it moment. We delve into this below, but make sure you’re up to date on the Star Wars spin-off first to avoid any unnecessary spoilers.

Still here? Then you’ll know we finally got to see Rex in the latest episode of Ahsoka. The veteran clone trooper has been a key part of the animated Star Wars universe since he first appeared in The Clone Wars 2008 movie. Since then, he’s cropped up in various spin-offs including Rebels, The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, and Tales of the Jedi.

Here, we see him with Ahsoka Tano in the flashback to the Siege of Mandalore, where he tells her, "Nice work, Commander." And if that wasn’t enough, did that voice sound familiar to you? Well, that’s because showrunner Dave Filoni brought back Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison to voice Rex. Even though we don’t see them without helmets, we’d bet he’s playing some other Clone Troopers in those flashbacks too.

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Lucasfilm)

Star Wars fans have been sharing their excitement over the introduction of Rex to live-action, especially given his history with Ahsoka. The pair were very close during The Clone Wars and he helped her survive Order 66 in season 7 after she removed his mind control chip.

Posting on Twitter, one viewer wrote: "Captain Rex finally in live-action after all these years, he’s literally perfect." Another emotionally shared: "This live-action The Clone Wars flashback with Hayden Christensen as Anakin with Ahsoka and Captain Rex was everything to me." Meanwhile a third tweeted: "It was so fucking badass to see Captain Rex in live action."

There’s a lot of Rex love out there, and fans will be hoping he makes a reappearance in the remaining episodes of Ahsoka. Elsewhere in episode 5, we spotted a clue that Anakin may also come back as well as breaking down that Leia Organa reference. For more on Ahsoka, here are our guides: