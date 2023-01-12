Matt Reeves says the Penguin spin-off show will set up The Batman 2

Matt Reeves has said the Penguin spin-off show will directly link to The Batman 2. The HBO Max series is set to star Colin Farrell as the villain – he first played the character in The Batman.

"There's actually a whole little fabric of things we're wanting to do, the way we're doing with [the] Penguin and how that comes back into how that will lead into the sequel, and what that sequel is going to be," Reeves told Collider (opens in new tab).

He also gave a quick production update: "We are very, very soon going to start shooting The Penguin with Colin. That is super exciting."

By the sounds of it, not only will the Penguin show set-up what's to come in The Batman 2, but further projects might also lead to an interconnected Bat-verse. There's already an Arkham Asylum project in the works, and Reeves is reportedly interested in solo spin-off films about Professor Pyg, Scarecrow, and Clayface.

Details on The Batman 2 are scarce at the moment, but Reeves – again speaking with Collider – revealed that the film is coming along nicely. "We're deep in it and my partner and I are writing, Mattson [Tomlin] and I are writing, and it's really exciting, and I'm really excited about what we're doing," he said.

Outside of the growing Bat-verse, the DCU has been going through a major upheaval after new DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran prepare to unveil their slate. So far, Wonder Woman 3 has been canceled, Black Adam 2 won't be happening, and Henry Cavill won't be back as Superman. It's also unclear if Jason Momoa will continue as Aquaman after the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

