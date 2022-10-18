The Batman director Matt Reeves wants new spin-off movies about Gotham's villains

The Batman director Matt Reeves wants to make a whole host of spin-offs focused on Gotham City's infamous rogue's gallery of villains, including Scarecrow, Clayface, and Professor Pyg, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

Scarecrow is the alter ego of psychology professor turned criminal mastermind Jonathan Crane and was played by Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, while Lazlo Valentin, AKA Professor Pyg, is a scientist who kidnaps people to permanently alter them into mind-controlled automatons using surgery and chemicals. Clayface is an alias used by several different Batman antagonists, but they usually all have clay-like bodies and shape-shifting abilities. All these projects are reportedly still in the very early stages of development.

The Batman made over $770 million at the global box office when it was released in March 2022. The movie stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, along with Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

Less than a year after the movie's release, Reeves already has plenty on his plate back in Gotham City – The Batman 2 is currently in the works, with Reeves returning to the director's chair and Pattinson back as the Caped Crusader. Plus, The Penguin, a TV series about the character of the same name, played by Farrell in the original movie, is set to start filming next year, and a series about Arkham Hospital is also in the works.

While the series doesn't have a release date just yet, The Penguin will be the first of The Batman spin-offs to arrive on our screens.