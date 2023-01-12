Matt Reeves has been writing The Batman 2 script and he’s "really excited" about the sequel

Matt Reeves has given a promising update for The Batman 2 – amid a backdrop of major DC shake-ups.

"We're deep in it and my partner and I are writing, Mattson [Tomlin] and I are writing, and it's really exciting, and I'm really excited about what we're doing," Reeves shared during an interview with Collider (opens in new tab).

Reeves added that he’s also "really excited to be doing that with [Robert Pattinson], because I just think he's such a special person and actor."

The Batman sequel was announced at last year’s CinemaCon, with Matt Reeves back as director and Robert Pattinson once again donning the cowl as Batman.

No other casting has yet been announced, though The Batman’s universe is set to grow with two spin-offs. The first, starring Colin Farrell’s Penguin, is filming from February. Another spin-off, widely reported to be set in Arkham Asylum, is also in the works and has recently tapped The Devil All the Time director Antonio Campos as showrunner.

This will all be Bat-music to the ears of those who may have had reservations about The Batman cinematic universe in the wake of Peter Safran and James Gunn kicking off a new era as co-CEOs of DC Studios.

The pair are set to announce part of their slate later this month, while Gunn is already reportedly working on a new Superman movie, focusing on a younger iteration of the iconic DC hero.

