Dwayne Johnson finally confirms Black Adam's fate in the new DC universe

Dwayne Johnson has finally addressed his DCU future as Black Adam amid a major shake-up as DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran take charge. The future of Black Adam was in doubt after a report indicated it most likely wouldn't be getting a sequel, but, thanks to Johnson taking to Twitter, the fate of the anti-hero is clear.

"James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and [Johnson's production company] Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters," the actor wrote.

Johnson also made sure to stress that there are no hard feelings. "James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed," he said. "It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG."

He went on to celebrate the movie, which had long been a passion project of his. "After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I'm very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love. We did great." You can read the full statement below.

Black Adam⚡️ pic.twitter.com/b7ZbCJZxBwDecember 20, 2022 See more

Gunn himself has also responded to Johnson, writing (opens in new tab): "Love @TheRock & I'm always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can't wait to collaborate soon."

So, while Black Adam won't be back anytime soon, the door is open for his DCU return sometime in the future. One thing we definitely won't be seeing again, though, is Henry Cavill's Superman. Just months after Cavill confirmed his return as the character following his Black Adam post-credits scene appearance, the actor once again took to Instagram to announce he would no longer be returning as the hero. Instead, Gunn has written a new Superman film that will focus on a younger version of the character.

Meanwhile, the DCU future of Gal Gadot is in doubt after Wonder Woman 3 was canceled, and Jason Momoa might not return as Aquaman after the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

More from Gunn and Safran's DCU slate will be revealed next year. In the meantime, check out our guide on watching the DC movies in order to get up to speed on the universe so far.