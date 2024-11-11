Colin Farrell has "five or six" scenes as the Penguin in The Batman 2 – and he's signed on for three movies

The Penguin star Colin Farrell has revealed how much we can expect to see him in The Batman 2.

The solo show focused on his DC villain just came to an end and, as that dramatic final shot teases, it leads into the upcoming Batman sequel.

"I signed up for three Batman films, but I didn’t know if I’d be in the second film. Matt Reeves is a brilliant writer and an extraordinary filmmaker, and what I'm most excited-slash-nervous about in the second film is not what Oz does – or what predicaments he finds himself in, or what moments of success he gets to experience – but what his voice is," Farrell told The Hollywood Reporter.

"How is his personality? It was forming and changing in the limited series, and, by the end of the eight episodes, it's concretized into something else. There is a degree of almost delusion psychopathy present in the last scene," he continued. "So how is that taken up in the second film? I was told I have five or six scenes. I don't have any hopes or any expectations. I'm really an open book, and that's the way I get excited by shit or not. I think sometimes actors, if they have a career that has a certain length of time, they sometimes get to make too many decisions. Which isn't to say I won't push back or argue or fight in Oz’s corner – I do believe I know him better than anyone now."

Plot details on The Batman 2 are scarce at the moment, and Farrell even revealed that he hasn't seen a script yet. But, it's clear that Oz's story isn't over yet.

The Batman 2 is set to arrive on October 2, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else that's in store, or see our The Penguin review for our spoiler-free verdict on all eight episodes.