Robert Pattinson sums up all of our thoughts on The Batman 2 delay, but says it starts shooting at the end of the year

Robert Pattinson knows The Batman 2 has been a long time coming, but he's also given a very positive update about the DC sequel.

The first movie came out in 2022, with The Batman 2 recently delayed all the way to 2027.

"We haven't shot it yet," Pattinson told Deadline on the red carpet for his new film Mickey 17, adding that shooting begins "end of the year."

"It's a while," he said, summing up all our thoughts on the wait. When asked if he could speak about the story, he said: "Not yet. It's cool though."

Details on The Batman 2 are very scarce at the moment, with nothing known for sure. All we do know is that the movie will be separate from James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, which kicked off recently with Creature Commandos. Its first film, Superman, is releasing this summer.

"I am as hungry for it as you all are," Andy Serkis, who plays Alfred Pennyworth, said recently of the Batman sequel.

"He [Matt Reeves] told me the story of The Batman 2, and I was so excited for it", Serkis added, without revealing anything further.

Pattinson's latest update is very positive indeed, since it's a concrete sign the wheels are turning on the movie. We'll sadly just have to wait a while longer to see it, though, since it doesn't release until October 1, 2027.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else that's in store.