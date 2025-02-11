Andy Serkis knows the story of The Batman 2 and he's "hungry" for the movie

Andy Serkis is reprising his role as Bruce Wayne's loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth for The Batman 2, and he says he's as "hungry" for it as fans are. The movie was recently delayed to 2027, with filming set to start at some point this year.

"I am as hungry for it as you all are," Serkis said during a public appearance at Orlando's fan convention MegaCon last Sunday (via Youtube channel Love Our Life).

"He [Matt Reeves] told me the story of The Batman 2, and I was so excited for it", the actor told the fans, but he didn't reveal any more details about the movie, or when we can expect filming to start.

It's still a positive update, however, following the sequel's recent delays, which will lead to a five-year gap between The Batman and the release of The Batman 2.

In early January, director Matt Reeves addressed the situation, saying things are going to start moving forward soon. "I can tell you we're going to be shooting this year, and that we're excited about it. We’re doing something that absolutely continues where the story comes, but it's something that I hope people will be surprised by," he said.

Reeves also said the villain of the film, who hasn't been announced yet, will surprise fans. "The story is a continuation in a certain way and completely different in another. It's gonna show a different side to Rob[ert Pattinson]. I think it's going to be really cool," he added.

It's going to be a long wait for The Batman 2, but in the meantime we can also enjoy this DC universe through HBO's award-winning spin-off series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell as the titular DC villain.

The Batman: Part 2 hits theaters on October 1, 2027. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.