Matt Reeves explains why The Batman 2 is delayed to 2027, but says they still want to film this year

The Batman 2 director Matt Reeves has confirmed that the sequel will start filming this year, offering some reassurance to fans after the announcement of a new delay in the production.

Last month, Warner Bros revealed the film's release date has been pushed back a full year, and it's now set to open in theaters on October 1, 2027.

Reeves was asked about these changes during the Golden Globes red carpet, and he confirmed that things are in motion.

"I can tell you we're going to be shooting this year, and that we're excited about it," the filmmaker told Deadline.

"We’re doing something that absolutely continues where the story comes, but it's something that I hope people will be surprised by," he added.

When asked about the reasons behind the delay, Reeves told THR: "Because we're still finishing the script, and there's been so many things going on. Next year is very much about getting into production, and getting the movie going, and we're very excited about it".

The follow-up to 2022's The Batman was originally scheduled to arrive in October 2025, and it was then pushed back to October 2026. With a new delay confirmed, the film is taking two years longer than expected to hit theaters. According to Reeves' plans, a third movie will complete the new Batman trilogy, but we will have to wait even longer for that one.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, we can still enjoy this new Batman universe through the HBO spin-off series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell as the titular DC villain. The first season is now available to watch on HBO in the US, and on Sky and NOW in the UK.

The Batman: Part 2 hits theaters on October 1, 2027. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's on the way.