The Batman 2 director teases "completely different" sequel, as he promises the movie's main villain will surprise DC fans

Matt Reeves has opened up about The Batman 2, promising a "completely different" take on the DC character and a main villain that even the most clued-up comic book fans won't predict.

Speaking with MTV's Josh Horowitz at the Golden Globes 2025, the director was asked whether he'd seen the speculation online as to who the follow-up's foe would be, with Horowitz mentioning that Freeze's name has come up a lot. "I mean, you know, you just kind of look at them casually and go, like, 'Oh, is that what they think now? Interesting!'" Reeves explained. "You've just got to put your head down and do what you do, and try and do it as best you can."

Reeves kept quiet on who the baddie will actually be, naturally, though he said it'll be surprising. "I think so, I hope so," he smiled, before going on to share an exciting tease of the film itself. "I'm super excited about what we're doing. I really can't wait to share it with everybody. The story is a continuation in a certain way and completely different in another. It's gonna show a different side to Rob[ert Pattinson]. I think it's going to be really cool."

While the script isn't quite finished yet, Reeves went on to say that they'll still hoping to start filming this year, ahead of the sequel's release date on October 1, 2027.

Released back in 2022, The Batman sees Pattinson's Dark Knight, who's only in his second year of vigilantism, take on Paul Dano's the Riddler, a mysterious serial killer targeting Gotham's elite. Zoë Kravitz (as Selina Kyle/Catwoman), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), and Colin Farrell (Oswald Cobb/The Penguin) also star.

While we wait for more news on The Batman Part 2, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows heading our way.