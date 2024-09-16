James Gunn has made DC canon even more confusing with this Shazam 2 post-credits reveal 18 months after release

DC Studios CEO James Gunn has clarified another element of the DC universe: the Shazam 2 post-credits scene is not canon.

The scene in question features Emilia Harcourt and John Economos, two characters with prominent roles in Gunn's Peacemaker series. Naturally, then, you might expect the scene to be tied to the new DCU – but, as it turns out, it's not.

"You don't need to be confused," Gunn wrote in response to a fan on Instagram. "It's not canon. I don't know now or then what Harcourt or Economos have to do with the Justice Society."

Now, this does make some sense, as Shazam 2 is part of the old DCEU continuity and not the new DCU, meaning the movie is no longer canon. But, with Peacemaker season 2 on the way (though not for a little while yet) as part of the new universe, it is a bit of a head scratcher that a scene featuring two of the show's characters isn't considered canon anymore.

Certain other aspects of the old DCEU are continuing into the new universe, too, like Viola Davis's casting as Amanda Waller and the character of Blue Beetle, who debuted in 2023's DCEU movie of the same name.

The new DCU kicks off this year with the animated Max show Creature Commandos. That will be followed by next year's Superman, previously titled Superman: Legacy. Creature Commandos arrives December 5 while Superman flies into theaters on July 11.

