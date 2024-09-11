John Cena explains why Peacemaker season 2 is taking so long to release

Peacemaker star John Cena has revealed why season 2 is taking so long to arrive.

The first season premiered way back in January 2022, meaning we've been waiting over two years by now for more. In the meantime, though, writer/director James Gunn became co-CEO of DC Studios, alongside Peter Safran.

"What you got to understand and keep in mind is I'm the guy who plays Peacemaker," Cena told Variety. "So when we come out with a show and it's the No. 1 show on Max and, finally, we take a character who is supposed to be dead, bring Peacemaker back to life, and people enjoy the universe and want to see more of it – but then you have a shift in the structure of who is calling the shots over at DC. James and Peter actually both called me and said, 'You know what, we want to take some time to do this right. But it's just going to take a little time.'

"So it was crazy to know we did something people want, they want more of it, let's do it again," he continued. "And everybody's like, 'No wait, we just got to do a few things first. And we have this whole plan, and it's all going to work together. So if you just trust us, we'll be okay.' And it seems like forever ago, now that we're filming every day, it seems like it will be just right around the corner that we're watching season 2."

The new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters is getting started this year with animated Max show Creature Commandos, which will be followed by 2025's Superman (previously titled Superman: Legacy).

