Shazam! Fury of the Gods post-credits scenes: How many are there, and do they set up a sequel?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is in theaters now, reuniting us with high school kid-turned-superhero Billy Batson (Asher Angel), AKA Shazam (Zachary Levi), and his foster siblings, who also now have powers thanks to Billy. The latest outing for the Shazam Family sees them face off against the Daughters of Atlas, played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, who are hellbent on regaining their lost powers at any cost – including the destruction of Earth.

As with any superhero movie, the big question after the film's plot wraps up is whether it's worth sitting through the credits for a post-credits scene. That's why we've got your lowdown on the Shazam! Fury of the Gods post-credits scenes, answering how many there are, what goes down, and whether they set up a sequel.

How many Shazam! Fury of the Gods post-credits scenes are there?

There are two post-credits scenes after Shazam! Fury of the Gods – one is a mid-credits scene after the stylized credits featuring all of the major stars, while the second arrives about five minutes later after the full credits have finished rolling.

Now, if you haven't seen the movie yet, it's time to turn back – there are major Shazam! Fury of the Gods spoilers from here on out as we get into the nitty gritty of the movie's post-credits scenes and what they mean for the franchise going forward.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods post-credits scenes, explained

The mid-credits scene sees Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad's Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee) trekking through some woodland in search of someone. It turns out that someone is Shazam – they approach him on behalf of Amanda Waller and ask if he wants to join the Justice Society. No, not the Justice League, as Shazam initially thinks they mean. The Justice Society of America was introduced in Black Adam as a superhero group led by Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and also consisting of Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

Later on, in the second post-credits scene, we're reunited with Mark Strong's villain from the first Shazam! movie: Doctor Sivana. He's in a cell, where he's visited by the talking caterpillar Mister Mind. Sivana says he's been waiting for Mister Mind for two years, since the end of the first movie, but Mister Mind says he still has business to attend to and scuttles away.

As for whether these scenes set up a sequel, that's still a bit up in the air. On paper, yes, it looks like we can expect a crossover with Shazam and the Justice Society. However, with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over as co-CEOs of DC Studios, things are in flux behind the scenes, with several movies scrapped and plenty of new ones on the way. However, Safran produced Shazam! 2, so the movie may still fall into the new CEOs plans for DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

There's also the issue of The Flash, which could be due to reset the whole DC timeline – which means, in short, that everything that became before it could be rendered null and void in the future of the DCU. So, long story short, it remains to be seen whether Shazam! 3 is in the works.

