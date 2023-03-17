Shazam! 2 ending explained: Your biggest questions about Fury of the Gods answered

The Shazam! Fury of the Gods ending is particularly explosive, with so much going on it wouldn't be a surprise if you lost track of the myriad of mythological creatures, world-ending stakes, and rogue gods. But that's where we come in. If you're still scratching your head at the electrifying conclusion or just want to know what's coming next amid the DC upheaval, we've got you covered.

Below, we've put together a spoiler-heavy guide on the Shazam! Fury of the Gods ending. We dive into the titular character's actions, the villains' plan, that shocking finale, and more, so scroll on to find out all you need to know about Shazam! 2's stand against the menacing Daughters of Atlas.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods ending explained

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Daughters of Atlas – Hespera (Helen Mirren), Kalypso (Lucy Liu), and Anthea (Rachel Zegler), who masqueraded as 'Anne' at Freddy's high school – put their plan in motion: to revive the Tree of Life.

With Hespera and Kalypso having kidnapped Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer) and stripped him of his powers, Anthea helps the youngster and the Wizard (Djimon Hounsou) – also locked up in the Realm of the Gods – to escape. Elsewhere, Hespera, who previously tricked the Shazam Family into taking her to the Rock of Eternity, steals the golden apple, which is essentially a seed for the Tree of Life, and returns to her sisters.

While there, Kalypso grows more power-hungry, saying she wants to resurrect the Tree of Life on Earth, whatever the cost to the planet. She sprouts the Tree in a Philadelphia baseball stadium and attacks the city using the dragon guardian Ladon – and other various mythical Greek creatures including manticores, harpies, and cyclopes.

In one of the movie's more gasp-worthy scenes, Hespera looks to be killed by Ladon at the behest of Kalypso. Shazam (Zachary Levi) – and the rest of the 'Shazamily' – help fight off the monsters, while also revealing their true identities to their foster parents. In one heroic moment, Darla (Faithe Herman) – having lost her powers alongside Pedro (Jovan Armand) after being hit with the wizard staff – tames dark unicorns using the power of… Skittles.

Shazam, with some advice from a still-breathing Hespera, comes up with an idea: seal the area around the stadium, electrify the staff – now in Kalypso's hands – to charge it like a battery, and cause a contained explosion.

His plan works, with the dragon and Kalypso dying – but so does Billy. At Shazam's funeral, his family grieves, but Wonder Woman (played by Gal Gadot) shows up, puts the broken staff back together, and – because she's a demigod – is able to resurrect Shazam.

The film ends with the family having dinner with a sign put up inside the rebuilt home: "No Shazamming in the house." The Wizard – now decked out in contemporary clothing – shows up and takes the staff back, saying he's going to see more of the world.

In the mid-credits scene, Peacemaker characters Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee) track down Shazam on behalf of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), and ask him whether he wants to join the Justice Society. Shazam agrees, but suggests they change the name of the group because people might get them confused with the Justice League.

Later, Doctor Sivana (Mark Strong) is seen in his cell, which is covered with drawings on the walls. It's clear he's been here for some time – confirmed when he tells Mister Mind it's been two years. Mister Mind defends himself by pointing out it's very difficult for him to move around, being a little caterpillar and all. Despite Sivana's impatience, though, Mister Mind says he has one more thing to do, and scuttles off once more.

What was the Daughters of Atlas' plan?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods reveals that the staff the Wizard used to give Billy Batson superpowers once belonged to the gods, and was stolen from their realm several years ago. In the present day, the Titan's surviving daughters, Hespera, Kalypso, and Anthea, make it their mission to take back the staff and restore the Tree of Life, their world's source of prosperity and power, once and for all.

Early in the movie, Hespera and Kalypso descend on a museum in Athens to retrieve the two broken halves of the staff – killing several staff members and turning guests to stone along the way. Here, it's made clear that each sister has her own unique ability; Hespera can control the elements, while Kalypso has a sort of mind control thing going on through the power of chaos.

Back in their realm, they force the Wizard, who they're keeping locked up in a prison, to mend the staff, before declaring war against the human folk who are wielding its power, AKA Shazam and co. Anthea, it turns out, has been getting close to Freddy by masquerading as the new girl in school, and secretly learned a lot about the Shazamily.

You see, to bring the Tree of Life back to its former glory, the sisters don't just need the staff, they need a seed... a golden apple... and it just so happens that Shazam has got one in the Rock of Eternity. Following a very public confrontation, Hespera tricks the Shazam lot into taking her back to their highly exclusive lair and waits until they're distracted to melt through her cell door, steal the apple, and return to the Realm of the Gods.

Later, an increasingly unhinged Kalypso convinces her sisters to let her plant the seed and grow the Tree on Earth, despite Anthea's insistence that the planet wouldn't withstand such an event. The former's protestations are proven fair when the tree's gigantic vines destroy the city and sprout sacs full of murderous mythical creatures all over Philadelphia.

Toward the end of the flick, Kalypso expresses her desire to rule over humans and revel in the chaos the twisted tree has brought upon their world, which leads to her "killing" Hespera and taking Anthea's powers away from her. As you can imagine, though, Shazam ain't gonna let that fly...

Where do Shazam's powers come from?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

We already know that Billy Batson was given superpowers by the Wizard, but the origin of said powers is still a little unclear. While Shazam! Fury of the Gods doesn't exactly explain everything, it does give us an indication as to where Shazam's abilities come from – or more accurately, who...

While researching the Daughters of Atlas in the Library of Eternity, the Shazmily learn from Steve, the sentient, know-it-all pen, that Atlas' god-like gift was that of stamina and endurance – a quality passed to Shazam through the magic staff, along with the Wisdom of Solomon, Strength of Hercules, Power of Zeus, the Courage of Achilles, and the Speed of Mercury.

How did Shazam kill Kalypso?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

After a depowered Anthea sides with the Shazamily and Hespera is killed by Ladon, Shazam sets his sights on taking down the villainous Kalypso. With a dragon and the magical staff at Kalypso's disposal, it seems like an impossible task at first, but Billy/Shazam eventually comes up with a plan.

First, he pulls on Ladon's tail to draw the dragon's attention away from its attack on Anne and Freddy, then shouts, "Freddy, Anne, don't", prompting Kalypso to whip her head back around to the two teens. With her momentarily distracted, he zooms past her and plucks the staff from her right hand.

Inspired by seeing his plasma ball explode all on its own a few nights prior, Shazam then has a dying Hespera shrink the dome-like barrier she'd previously placed over the whole of Philadelphia. In doing so, the pair "trap" Kalypso, Ladon, and Shazam himself inside the baseball stadium – while all the city's other residents reside safely outside the impenetrable bubble.

Plasma balls are typical glass containers with a high-voltage electrode in the middle. If the electrode overpowers, it runs the risk of blowing up, so Shazam shoots several lightning bolts around the dome and essentially turns it into a giant plasma ball. Some bolts reverberate off the sides of the dome and hit the staff, powering it up "like a battery", but Shazam knows it needs more energy than that, so he waits until Ladon blasts him with its "fire" before flying into the blue flames, staff-first, towards the creature.

He does this a couple of times, while landing a few punches on the beast, before the staff absorbs enough of Ladon's power to explode in Shazam's hands. Due to the staff's close proximity to Kalypso and Ladon at the time, too, it kills all three inside the dome.

How was Shazam brought back from the dead?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It is mentioned towards the end of the movie that only a god can recharge the all-powerful magic staff. Two viable candidates (Hespera and Kalypso) are dead at this point, while Anne has been depowered. So, that's it? Is the staff really useless? Is Shazam really gone? Well, not quite.

At his funeral, as the Shazamily grieves, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) shows up and suggests that she can repower the staff. Diana puts it back together and channels Zeus, her father, to restore the God Realm and the Garden of Hesperides to their former glory. As an added bonus, Anthea gets her powers back, too – happy days!

Shortly after sticking the staff in the ground, Shazam bursts through the dirt atop his grave, revealing that he'd been resurrected by the staff and Wonder Woman.

If you're wondering whether Wonder Woman has always possessed the ability to resurrect people on her own, then the answer is 'no' – remember the Steve Trevor situation in Wonder Woman 1984?! She's only able to do so with the Wizard's staff, which can grant people superhuman abilities and take them away, too. It only works, however, when powered by the energy of a god, and since Diana Prince is the daughter of Zeus, much like Hespera, Kalypso, and Anthea are the daughters of Atlas, she can charge it.

Did the Shazam Family regain their powers?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Yes, the Shazam Family all get their powers back at the end of the movie, though we don't actually see it happen. After Wonder Woman recharges the Wizard's staff and brings Billy/Shazam back from the dead, Shazam asks the gang, "Who wants their powers back?" Unsurprisingly, each of the youngsters throws their hands up excitedly, prompting a suddenly nervous Shazam to check with the Wizard as to whether it's actually possible for them to get them back.

The Wizard nods and we can assume, given Victor's new cross-stitch sign urging that none of the kids "Shazam!" in their newly renovated home, that they get their powers back off-screen.

What happened to Anne?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

Kalypso took Anne's powers from her earlier in the movie, but, thanks to Wonder Woman fixing the staff, she regains her godhood prior to the film ending. That said, Anne makes it clear that she intends to take some time for herself, away from god-like duties. We last see her sitting with the Shazamily at dinner – she and Freddy have struck up a sweet romance.

What is the dragon and what happened to it?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The wooden dragon is at the sisters' beck and call, first glimpsed in the Realm of the Gods. It emanates pure fear and can hypnotize its unfortunate victims with its creepy, glowing powers.

After the Tree of Life is planted, Kalypso rides the dragon to terrorize the streets of Philadelphia. Ladon, the winged beast, actually has roots in Greek mythology: it guarded the Garden of the Hesperides' golden apples, before it was slain by Heracles.

Ultimately, Ladon is killed in Shazam! 2 when Billy powers up the staff. The resulting explosion completely wipes out Ladon, Kalypso, and Billy himself.

Will there be a Shazam 3?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

That's a fairly difficult question to answer. The movie ends with Billy restored to life, the entire family regaining their powers, and a new house for the crew. The post-credits scenes also seem to set up a threequel, with Billy invited to join the Justice Society of America and Doctor Sivana and Mister Mind still scheming in prison.

But, the entire DCU is being overhauled by newly minted co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The first stage of projects, part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, does not include a Shazam! 3, and there's been no confirmation yet on whether a threequel will ever be made. With that in mind, it's impossible to predict if we'll see this version of these characters again – especially as big names like Henry Cavill are out of the new DCU, and the future of actors like Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot is unclear (though some actors are remaining, with Peacemaker season 2 in the works and a TV show about Viola Davis' Waller on the new slate).

