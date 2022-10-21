Are Black Adam and Shazam the same? What links the two DC characters?

Black Adam is the DCEU's newest superhero, but he has a lot in common with a familiar face: Shazam. Teth-Adam even says the same magic word to activate his powers, which were granted to him in a very similar way that Billy Batson got his own superhero alter-ago.

That makes the two characters seem very similar indeed – but what exactly is going on? Below, we dive into everything you need to know about the connection between the superheroes – and don't worry, the following is totally spoiler free.

Are Black Adam and Shazam the same?

Black Adam and Shazam both get their powers from the same Council of Wizards, which explains why Teth-Adam says "shazam!" to power up. Unlike Billy Batson, though, Black Adam draws his powers from the Egyptian gods: Shu, Heru, Amon, Zehuti, Aton, and Mehen. Shazam derives his powers from other mythological figures: Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury.

Their superpowers are very similar, too. Both of them can fly and shoot lightning from their hands, though Billy is far less brutal than Teth-Adam. Plus, their costumes have a lot in common, but Black Adam doesn't sport a cape.

Will there be a Black Adam and Shazam crossover?

(Image credit: Warner Bros./DC)

There was a plan to introduce both characters together in Shazam. "When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories in one movie," Dwayne Johnson told Vanity Fair (opens in new tab). "Now that was the goal – so it wasn't a complete surprise. But when I read that, I just knew in my gut, 'We can't make this movie like this. We would be doing Black Adam an incredible disservice.' It would've been fine for Shazam having two origin stories converge in one movie, but not good for Black Adam."

Johnson then set out to get a Black Adam solo film. "I made a phone call," he revealed. "I said, 'I have to share my thoughts here. It's very unpopular…' because everybody thought, 'Hey, this script is great, let's go make this movie.' I said, 'I really think that you should make Shazam, make that movie on its own in the tone that you want. And I think we should separate this as well.'"

Director David F. Sandberg has also confirmed that Black Adam won't be showing up in Shazam 2, but Johnson has indicated a crossover is possible in the future (opens in new tab). For now, we'll just have to wait and see if the two characters are going to collide anytime soon.

