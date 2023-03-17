When will Shazam! Fury of the Gods be on streaming?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods marks the return of Zachary Levi's DC hero to the big screen. Following on from Shazam!, the movie picks up years later as the team is forced into action to defeat a new enemy: the Daughters of Atlas. All the major stars are back, as well as a few new faces as Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu join the DCU.

While the movie may have just landed in theaters, some fans will be itching to know when exactly it will be hitting streaming as well. Currently, Shazam! 2 doesn't have a streaming release date on HBO Max, but that doesn't mean we can't make a pretty good guess at when it may hit the platform. Read on for our best prediction based on previous releases like Black Adam and The Batman.

So whether you're waiting to see the DC movie on streaming, or you're desperate for a rewatch, we've broken down all of the details you need to know about Shazam! Fury of the Gods' streaming release.

When is Shazam! Fury of the Gods on HBO Max?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods does not have an HBO Max release date yet.

Unlike Marvel releases on Disney Plus, there's no real set time that the movie arrives on streaming. As well as this, the streamer is no longer adhering to the 45-day theatrical window set during the pandemic, meaning it takes a little while longer for movies to arrive on HBO Max.

However, based on previous releases, movies tend to arrive anywhere from 45 days to around 70 days after their theatrical release. For example, The Batman arrived on HBO Max after 45 days, Black Adam was released after 57 days, and Elvis took 71 days to hit the streamer. Based on this, we'd expect to see Shazam! 2 on HBO Max between early May and early June 2023.

One big indication of how long it will take is the box office success. If the movie keeps performing well, it's likely to take a while to hit the streamer. It's too early to say how well Shazam! Fury of the Gods will do, but based on early tracking figures, it doesn't look too promising for the DC movie. This may mean an earlier HBO Max release than you might expect.

