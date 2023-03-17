Every Shazam: Fury of the Gods cameo, listed and explained

Shazam! Fury of the Gods cameos bring some major DC players into the fray. We won't get into spoilers just yet, but it's safe to say that there are some big names in the mix, spread across the main movie, the mid-credits, and the post-credits.

We've broken down the Shazam 2 cameos here, so you can get the lowdown on those crossover characters. It should go without saying, but major spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods can be found below. Turn back now if you haven't seen the movie yet! In fact, director David F. Sandberg has even issued a spoiler warning about one cameo that was revealed in a TV spot, so proceed at your peril.

If you are up to date, then you'll find a full, spoilery breakdown on those familiar faces and what their appearances mean for the DCU and its future below.

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is teased at several points in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. She's first seen in a newspaper clipping at the Rock of Eternity. The tabloid story teases a kiss-and-tell hinting that Shazam and Wonder Woman are an item. Shazam/Billy Batson (Zachary Levi/Asher Angel) also heavily crushes on her throughout the movie. Most notably, he dreams about going on a date with her in Paris. That scene, though, is done in the same style as the first movie's Superman cameo – complete with not showing Gal Gadot's face.

Instead, Djimon Hounsou's Wizard interrupts Shazam's dream, taking over the role of Wonder Woman – yes, it's pure nightmare fuel – and warning Billy about the Daughters of Atlas.

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, mercifully, does show up for real at the very end of the movie. Shazam, who was killed while stopping Lucy Liu's Kalypso, is buried in the Realm of the Gods. In defeating Kalypso, the magic staff was de-powered, and only the spark of a god can re-power it and bring Billy back. Anthea has lost her godhood, and those gathered believe there are no gods remaining. Enter Wonder Woman, backed by that blistering theme tune.

The Justice League hero reminds the Shazam family that there is still one god left – herself – and re-powers the Wizard's staff to bring Billy back to life; she is the daughter of Zeus, after all. After an awkward chat with a besotted Billy Batson, she exits the scene, but not before telling Billy to use the power of Zeus wisely. Wonder Woman's actions also mean Anthea is restored as a god and the Shazam family are able to regain their own powers. How's that for a happy ending?

At the moment, Wonder Woman's DC future is unclear, with Wonder Woman 3 cancelled and no confirmation if Gal Gadot will still be playing the role when the new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters kicks into gear. This could well be the last appearance Gadot makes as her character in the DCU, then, but that remains to be seen (particularly as The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman 2 all have yet to release, and could contain a Diana Prince cameo or two).

Emilia Harcourt and John Economos

The mid-credits scene features appearances from two significant DC characters: Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee). Both made their debut in The Suicide Squad and appear in Peacemaker, with Harcourt also popping up in Black Adam. They both work with Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis in the DCU.

Harcourt and Economos show up to recruit Shazam into the Justice Society at Waller's request; she thinks he'd make a good addition to the line-up. At first, Billy is overjoyed at the thought of becoming a member of the Justice League – until it's clarified which of the two teams he'd be joining. Some jokes about renaming the Justice Society follow, with Billy eventually settling on the Avengers Society. For some reason, we can't imagine that one sticking...

The Justice Society of America were introduced in Black Adam, comprised of Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone, Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, and Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate. Considering the future of the DCU won't include Black Adam for the foreseeable future, it's unclear whether the Justice Society tease in Shazam 2 will ever pay off.

But, there is a TV show about Amanda Waller included in the Chapter One slate, so we will most likely be seeing more of Harcourt and Economos (along with Waller herself, of course). Peacemaker season 2 is also still coming, though Gunn has confirmed (opens in new tab) it will be coming after Waller.

Doctor Sivana and Mister Mind

Mark Strong's Doctor Sivana was the villain of the first Shazam movie, and reappears in the sequel in the post-credits scene. He's still in jail and has been for two years (he's grown some impressive facial hair in that time).

Mister Mind, that small, villainous talking caterpillar, reappears – Sivana is impatient, but Mind reminds him that he's only a caterpillar and moving around is difficult for him. Mind then says there's one thing left to do and vanishes again, to Sivana's frustration.

Again, the future of the DCU is in flux at the moment, so it's unclear if we'll ever see Strong's Sivana or Mister Mind ever again. It would certainly seem like their appearances in Shazam 2 are laying the groundwork for a third film, but nothing has been announced yet, and nothing is included as part of the Chapter One slate, either.

